ACEN Australia's NSW solar output surges 87% as new capacity powers up

That kind of growth means more pollution-free electricity is reaching homes and businesses.

A major jump in clean energy production is giving New South Wales, Australia, another reason to feel optimistic about its solar future.

According to a report from PV-tech.org, renewable energy company ACEN Australia said the output from its solar farms increased by 87% compared to this time last year, reaching 528 gigawatt-hours.

The company attributed the increase to a mix of favorable weather, improved plant performance, and new solar farms coming online.

For a grid that is steadily adding more renewable power, that kind of growth means more pollution-free electricity is reaching homes and businesses.

PV-tech noted the independent power producer has more than 800 megawatts of solar capacity across NSW, including the New England Solar Farm and the Stubbo Solar Farm.

Utility-scale solar can help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cut climate-warming pollution, and improve air quality. It can also ease pressure from fuel-price swings by putting more low-cost renewable energy onto the grid.

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ACEN is already planning for that next phase, as more capacity is scheduled to come online over the next year, including an extension of its New England Solar Farm and battery storage that can absorb excess midday power and send it back out in the evening when demand is higher.

That combination of solar and storage is especially promising for consumers. When clean electricity can be stored and used during peak-demand hours, it can help grids make better use of renewable energy and reduce dependence on expensive, dirtier backup generation.

Over time, that can support a more reliable system and help limit some of the cost volatility that shows up on utility bills.

If you're looking to curb your home's energy costs, a rooftop solar upgrade could be a worthy investment.

To see how much solar panels could reduce your electricity bills, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Its solar marketplace can connect you with competitive quotes from vetted installers and help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

And, if you're concerned about the upfront investment, Palmetto offers $0-down solar leases that make the clean energy upgrade more accessible.

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