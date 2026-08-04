In the UK, Renault's under-$27,000 Twingo EV is arriving at dealers before orders open

"Introducing LHD static display cars to our retailers is a great way to answer customers' questions."

U.K. drivers are getting an advance in-person preview of Renault's Twingo E-Tech electric vehicle before the company opens its order book, WhichEV reported.

If Renault hits its planned sub-£20,000 ($26,855) entry price, the small hatchback could rank among Britain's cheapest new EVs.

What's happening?

Shoppers in the United Kingdom no longer have to wait for sales to get a look at the Twingo E-Tech. Renault has sent more than 100 left-hand-drive display cars from France to retailers around the country, the automaker announced.

The model has already appeared at RNLT London Battersea, Maison Renault on London's Oxford Street, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, this dealer rollout marks the first nationwide preview for prospective buyers.

"Interest in Renault EVs is soaring, with Twingo really grabbing people's attention and following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 and Renault 4," Adam Wood, managing director of Renault U.K., said.

For urban use, Renault is looking to pair low pricing with modest range by offering a 60-kilowatt setup and 27.5-kilowatt-hour LFP battery pack. It's intended to deliver up to 163 miles, while the starting price is expected to come in below £20,000.

The car has collected industry honors, picking up wins at the TopGear.com EV Awards and Autocar Awards before its launch.

Why does it matter?

Affordable EVs remain one of the biggest missing pieces in the shift away from gas vehicles.

While many electric models still come with high upfront prices, small city cars such as the Twingo could make the switch more realistic for first-time EV buyers and drivers whose daily travels are mostly short-distance.

For many drivers, buying an electric vehicle can mean spending less on fuel and less on routine maintenance since EVs generally have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles and do not need oil changes.

There is also an environmental benefit. Wider adoption of EVs reduces tailpipe pollution and other issues, especially in crowded urban areas, where poor air quality and significant traffic noise are everyday concerns.

What's being done?

To generate interest before launch, Renault is putting the Twingo on display at dealerships so shoppers can see it for themselves. The company is also continuing its £100 ($134) R Pass program, which gives customers priority access to ordering along with updates and other ownership perks.

Renault says the Twingo will include features that make the compact EV easier to live with, including rear seats that slide so drivers can balance passenger space and cargo room and One Pedal driving to improve efficiency in stop-and-go traffic.

Some models are also expected to include OpenR Link and built-in Google services, a package more commonly found in larger and more expensive vehicles.

"Introducing LHD static display cars to our retailers is a great way to answer customers' questions and give them an early and highly convenient way to experience Twingo's unmistakeable style, clever packaging, and sheer personality," Wood said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.