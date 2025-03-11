EV expert catches stunning footage of next-gen tech that could transform future cars: 'This is brilliant'

An Israeli-made electric vehicle chassis that is designed to leave common technology in the dust is garnering attention for its smooth movement for commercial rides.

REE Automotive's modular innovation caught the attention of an EV tech junkie known as EV Technology Learning (@ev_tech). The TikToker shared a video clip of the invention in action at a trade show.

"A game-changer in the automotive industry under development," the post's caption reads.

REE's platform is unique because the steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and controls are all included in a single module located at each wheel, called REEcorner. Each module is independently controlled. A REEcenter unit located in the middle of the chassis runs "all corner-level functions," essentially serving as the brain for the setup, according to the company website.

Safety, higher load capacity, design flexibility, and more room for the crucial battery are among perks REE highlighted. The concept is great for fleet operators who need specific vehicle layouts for their jobs. The uniform platforms can include all sorts of "top hats" for various trades, the company noted.

"The maneuverability is very impressive," vice president of engineering Peter Dow said in a REE video clip. He added that customers said the design provides the performance of a small passenger car with the durability needed for a commercial unit.

In the clip, Dow described all the high-tech parts that make REE's product unique, including electric drive-, steer-, and brake-by-wire. The components offer versatility for front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive — all integrated in the system. Common parts, including springs and suspension, are easily incorporated, per the REE clip.

The TikTok video shows the wheels moving independently, each with its own module. The front tires turn on their own. Seconds later, they all turn and then move up or down, highlighting the versatility.

"This is brilliant," one user commented.

The wheel-based tech isn't alone. China's GAC International has developed a motor that is placed in the wheel, cutting drivetrain parts and weight while increasing range. On the commercial vehicle front, Denmark's Danfoss teamed with Volvo to create a "24-hour" EV rig. It's designed to charge during 15-minute loading and unloading periods, keeping the hauler constantly operational for regional trips.

It's all part of the way vehicle designers are working to electrify all parts of the transportation system, cutting harmful vehicle exhaust. The planet-warming fumes are linked to increased risks for cancer, lung, heart, and other health problems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Another way to help is to utilize a natural engine with a compact design — housed in each of our legs. By bicycling to work 10 days a month, for example, you can cut air pollution while saving $150 a year or more on gas. It's also a great form of low-impact exercise, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Electric bikes also provide cleaner trips while making for easier — or even zero — pedaling.

For REE's part, the team there thinks that the delivery vans, plumbing trucks, and other fleet vehicles driving down our streets would be better units if they were battery-powered with modular, wheel-based systems.

"The REE platform enables mission-specific EV applications based on exact business needs for commercial EVs," the company states.

