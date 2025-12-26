US government employee shares photo of shocking scene at workplace: 'Unfortunately, I don't think this is a unique story'

E-waste like this is a major problem for the Earth.

As electronics constantly evolve, we've gotten used to the idea of our devices becoming obsolete every year or two.

However, the end of support for Windows 10 from Microsoft has cast a light on the issue because of the sheer volume of computers that have suddenly become unusable for businesses and, it turns out, government agencies.

One Reddit thread illustrated the issue with a photo of computer towers being discarded merely for running Windows 10 and being unable to upgrade.

What's happening?

The original poster shared a photo of the problem in their post.

"All of these PCs are getting disposed of because of the end of Windows 10," they said. "This is one of 3 pallets."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo shows a large shipping pallet packed high with computer towers. There are so many that it is impossible to make an exact count, but there appear to be at least 30, and possibly 40 or more.

If there are three similarly sized pallets, it seems safe to estimate that at least 100 computers are being discarded.

In a comment chain, the original poster indicated that they are a law student working at a government agency, stopping them from taking any of the computer equipment home.

"Even the smallest criminal charge could lead me to never get admitted to the bar," they said.

"No way that's worth the risk."

However, in other circumstances, employees have been known to take home computers that their employers have discarded.

Why is discarded computer equipment concerning?

All of this equipment was likely purchased with tax dollars, so throwing it out is a waste of federal or state funding.

It is also a waste of all of the materials that went into manufacturing the PCs, many of which would be valuable to salvage and recycle into new electronics.

Meanwhile, e-waste like this is a major problem for the Earth. Plastic, like the computer casings, is bad enough on its own, eventually shedding microplastics. But when combined with the other materials used in computers, some of which are toxic and can seep out of landfills and into soil and water, this is a genuine source of pollution.

Is Microsoft doing anything about this?

Microsoft took some small steps to slightly stagger the retirement of Windows 10 PCs, such as continuing to provide security updates for a little longer.

However, this only draws out the problem; it does not reduce the total number of machines that must be discarded because they cannot be upgraded to Windows 11.

What can I do about obsolete electronics?

If you have a PC or laptop that you cannot upgrade to the new edition of Windows, don't just throw it away.

You can likely get money for it through the right programs, because even if you don't have a use for it yourself, the computer or its parts may be useful to someone else. It can also be recycled into new computer equipment.

Far too many electronic items end up in landfills. According to the United Nations' 2024 Global E-waste Monitor, 68 million tons of e-waste was created in 2022, and less than a quarter was documented as being properly collected and recycled.

"Unfortunately, I don't think this is a unique story," one Redditor commented.

