Homeowner reveals the off-grid setup that generates nearly 200% of his electricity use: 'Looks like a mini power station'

One of the best ways to learn more about solar energy and immerse yourself in the clean-energy community is to follow Reddit forums such as r/SolarDIY. In these subreddits, you can get tips for setting up your own solar installation or get inspired to switch to solar for the first time.

For example, one post shared updated photos of a homeowner's 40-kilowatt project.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Got my 4x Hoymiles 9.6kW inverters and 12x Soluna 10KWh batteries installed," the original poster wrote in the caption. "Still have to run some wires, but I'm flipping tired. I'm the crazy guy from last week with 100x panels in his backyard."

The post is inspiring because it shows people how they can create their own massive energy-generating setup at home. Although most homeowners don't need a solar system quite this big to power their lights, appliances, and electronics, it's an excellent example of what is possible if you dream big.





Meanwhile, you can learn about everything from solar system planning to tax credits, troubleshooting tips, and firsthand experiences on the r/SolarDIY and r/solar subreddits.

In response to the OP's post about the 40kW project, one Reddit user commented: "Awesome setup!"

"Honestly, I think our 'grid' needs to be made up for smaller grids where everyone has solar and a 'large' install on a dedicated space for the neighborhood like this to cap it off," another commenter wrote.

"Ugh, makes me wish I got into this when I had property!" someone else added.

"Nice. Looks like a mini power station," a fourth wrote.

