Homeowner sparks envy after managing to save nearly $30,000 on 'aesthetically pleasing' solar panel setup: 'State credits ... made it a no brainer'

Generating your own power can lead to substantial savings on utility bills.

Going solar at home offers greater sustainability and the opportunity to offset increasingly expensive energy bills. If you take advantage of available incentives, you might also save a bundle of cash on your installation.

One homeowner took to r/solar to share their experience that saved them close to $30,000, and they could hardly contain their joy.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"My installer got my project completed and commissioned right before Christmas!" wrote the homeowner. "I'm so happy with the system and how aesthetically pleasing it looks."

They also shared photos of their entire system and their energy production.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Installing solar panels can be one of the best ways to save money in the long term. Generating your own power reduces your reliance on the grid and can lead to substantial savings on utility bills.

For those interested in taking the plunge, EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar panel installation estimates and compare quotes.

The original poster was in disbelief over the incentives in their state. They noted that they saved thousands thanks to federal and state tax credit incentives that slashed their overall installation cost by more than half.

In the comments section, one user admitted that they were envious of the deal that the homeowner was able to find.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Very nice!" they noted. "Jealous of the bonus state rebates, too."

"State credits … made it a no-brainer," the original poster wrote in response.

While the Redditor may have scored the deal of a lifetime, you can easily find some head-turning deals as well. By taking advantage of EnergySage's free services, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system by state. It also provides details on solar panel incentives for each state, helping you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all of the discounts available to you.

Meanwhile, pairing a battery storage system with your solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during power outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid for electricity. EnergySage's free tools can help you learn more about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



