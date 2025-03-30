Resident sparks intense backlash after sharing controversial take on shift in energy sector: 'This is not an appropriate position'

Dangerous conspiracies do not serve to do anything but create fear among the general public.

One user on Reddit began a lively discussion about the efficacy of renewable energy with the question of whether the push for green technology is truly beneficial or just a misguided attempt that has no real benefit.

The post, appearing on the r/geography subreddit, sparked debate among users who weighed in on the advantages and potential drawbacks of clean energy initiatives.

In the post, titled "Do the cons of renewable energy outweigh the pros of fossil fuels?" the user presented a skeptical view of clean energy solutions, including a question about how effective electric vehicle initiatives are and whether we have put too much emphasis on carbon pollution.

The discussion gained traction with a number of users who offered perspectives that were backed by scientific and real-life experiences.

EVs in general produce much less pollution than internal combustion engine vehicles and are shown, despite pushback, to be less harmful for the environment than their counterparts. EVs also use a growing portion of renewable energy — decreasing the burning of dirty fuels.

These facts, proved by multiple researchers, show that the poster's claims about EVs being just as bad for the environment as ICE vehicles was baseless and cannot be taken seriously.

Carbon pollution is also a key factor in the use of dirty energy, which has been linked to more frequent and severe extreme weather and damage to the planet.

Dangerous conspiracies, such as the ones gathered in this post, do not serve to do anything but create fear among the general public. To work against posts like these, check out these articles which spell out the benefits of clean energy clearly.

"At some point, whether in 50 years or several millennia from now, fossil fuels will be exhausted as a consumable resource," one user said. "With that knowledge, why experiment with changing the planet's atmosphere for any longer than we have to?"

"This is not an appropriate position," another user said in reference to the poster's statement that they were simply playing devil's advocate. "Human made climate change is a fact. It is going to harm billions of people and millions of other species. Renewable energy is a key component to reducing climate change."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.