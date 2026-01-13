"I am honestly surprised they moved forward at all with your request."

Homeowners generally obtain a greater sense of comfort after installing a modern HVAC — but one 70-something Indiana resident discovered they'd unintentionally sabotaged their system.

In r/heatpumps, a Reddit user said that they had disregarded their contractor's advice to install Mitsubishi's recommended MHK-2 thermostat for their heat pump.

Heat pumps are up to five times more efficient than conventional HVAC systems, so they can drastically reduce your utility bills and mitigate the impact of rising energy prices. TCD's HVAC Explorer can save you up to 50% on your energy bills and offers $0-down subscription options.

Unfortunately, this homeowner wasn't sure their heat pump was worth it, given the noise from its copper line. Their wife said the heat pump "sounds like a 747 jet pilot firing up his plane but being told a minute later by the control tower that his clearance for take-off had been cancelled."





After turning to Reddit for advice and realizing this racket wasn't typical with properly installed heat pumps, the homeowner upgraded their thermostat as initially recommended.

"I need to call this installing contractor back and apologize for interfering with his judgment on [the] thermostat. He was absolutely correct," the original poster wrote. "It's clear that the whooshing noise level from the copper line set is greatly diminished."

"I am honestly surprised they moved forward at all with your request … Glad it's working the way it should now," one commenter responded.

While choosing the right energy-efficient HVAC for your home may feel overwhelming, TCD's HVAC Explorer can connect you with trusted partners. One of these partners, Palmetto, could help you cut your heating and cooling costs in half for no money down.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Subscription plans start as low as $99 per month, and you'll score 12 years of free maintenance. Because you won't be responsible for repairs, this could save you significant cash over the lifetime of the system.

Want to further boost your long-term energy savings while helping the planet?

Installing solar panels can bring your bills down to near $0. TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted providers who can save you thousands by curating competitive bids. You could unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades through the free Palmetto Home app.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



