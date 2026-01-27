Homeowner shares photos of decked out garage after massive design upgrade: 'Sometimes you just get lucky'

A homeowner in Vermont has taken to Reddit to share their solar success story.

"Sometimes you just get lucky," the original poster wrote in the comments.

Posting to the r/solar subreddit, the OP shared a picture of their new garage with a home solar array mounted on the roof.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Fellow Redditors rushed to the comments to congratulate the OP on their new home solar system.

"It turned out perfect," said one commenter.

"That's a really clean install," complimented another.

"Looks beautiful," chimed in a third.

If you're looking to have your own solar success story, home solar installation can save customers an average of $10,000 in the process.

For their project, the OP was having a new standalone garage built and decided to specifically tailor the design to optimize the rooftop solar panels.

"I worked with my builder to swap the roof joists to 8/12 pitch," the OP explained. "Cost me around $1800 to make the switch, but made for a perfect fit."

With all the information available online, learning about solar installation can feel overwhelming.



In addition to their rooftop solar panels, the OP also made the most of their new array by pairing it with two home batteries. Home batteries make your house more resilient by allowing you to operate off the grid and to keep the electricity flowing even during power outages.

For more information about home batteries, you can check out resources online.

As for the OP, the compliments continued to roll in.

"Wow…" summed up one commenter. "Very impressive."

