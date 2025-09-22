Student sparks outrage after discovering school board's 'horrible' policy: 'It's disappointing'

"It's the same reason every org I've worked for doesn't sell or give old workstations to staff."

In today's tech-smart world, we all use multiple high-powered digital devices daily. Unfortunately, this means our planet has a massive problem with e-waste from discarded and outdated electronics.

In the "r/pcmasterrace" subreddit, a Reddit user shared their experience with the issue, posting that they had recently learned their school is planning to dispose of hundreds of used desktop computers by sending them to landfills.

"The majority of the desktops at my school only support Windows 10, and since that will become end-of-life this October they're in a rush to get rid of them and buy new ones," they said in their post.

"I talked to a few of my teachers, and they pretty much confirmed that the school board is likely not going to bother recycling it themselves."

The original poster theorized that the school would likely work with a company that may semi-dismantle the computers to salvage a few parts and then dispose of the rest in landfills.

"It's disappointing that they're not even considering letting people or even students and staff take them for themselves and that all of those computers are likely going to become e-waste very soon," they said.

This example of electronic waste is all too common. When people throw away old devices instead of repairing them, selling them, salvaging valuable parts, or disposing of them properly, it often translates to a waste of money, labor, and production costs.

The discarded plastic, metal, and lithium batteries also contribute significantly to the global pollution problem. E-waste is more dangerous than other types because it can contaminate soil and water, as well as deplete resources.

Commenters agreed that this is a negative reality of today's tech lifecycle and shared that they have witnessed other institutions and companies engaging in similar practices.

"Maybe try contacting your school district or local government. Dumping electronics into a landfill is horrible for the environment and illegal in most places," one user said.

"They don't want people coming back for help/support. It's the same reason every org I've worked for doesn't sell or give old workstations to staff," another user commented.

"[It] sucks because it's not only wasteful (people can make good use out of them) but the e-waste just pollutes the environment even more," the OP replied.

