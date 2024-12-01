School district stuns community by outfitting buses with futuristic technology: 'We believe they will serve us well'

The initiative reflects the rising number of businesses and individuals who see the value in greener transportation in schools.

The Red Lake School District #38, within Minnesota's only sovereign tribal nation, introduced two electric school buses to its fleet in October, according to Electrek. Funded by the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, the district is among the first predominantly Indigenous communities to adopt this sustainable transportation solution.

The district received $790,000 to acquire two electric buses along with their charging systems. The buses are built to last, powered by advanced battery technology, and will offer eco-friendly transportation for the 1,560 students within the district.

Tim Lutz, superintendent of Red Lake Schools, shared his pride in the accomplishment: "We're proud to have acquired these two electric school buses, and we believe they will serve us well. As an educational institution, our priority is to provide learning opportunities for students and community members in as many ways as we can—through our curriculum and by embracing best practices in energy and sustainability."

Each bus will transport about 50 students per day while traveling an average of 10,000 miles annually. The buses have a range of up to 130 miles and the ability to recharge midday, so they are made to meet the district's needs without giving off any tailpipe pollution. The buses are designed to make the ride quieter and smoother. They are also free of diesel fumes, providing cleaner air and a safer experience for students.

Red Lake Schools teamed up with Highland Electric Fleets to make the move to electric buses easier. Inside the partnership is Electrification-as-a-Service, a program that simplifies the steps to going electric. It helps to cover costs, set up charging stations, and handle maintenance. Staff training and regulation enforcement is also taken care of, making the process stress-free.

CEO of Highland Electric Fleets Duncan McIntyre emphasized the community impact of the project: "School bus transportation is hyperlocal, and this project gave us the opportunity to meet Red Lake Nation where they are and help them further their mission of bringing safe, reliable electric school bus service to their community."

The initiative reflects the rising number of businesses and individuals who see the value in greener transportation in schools. California is on its way to sustainable transportation and announced that by 2035 all new school buses will be electric. The Red Lake School District's decision to move to electric transportation sets an example of how local communities can lead the way by prioritizing long-term solutions.

As time progresses renewable energy solutions are becoming a part of everyday life. For example, Walmart's expanding EV network, solar-powered communities, and the expansion of electric school bus fleets. One person commented on the story saying, "Again, a good start to a much larger need."

As long as districts like Red Lake embrace these forward-thinking solutions, they send a powerful message: sustainability is about investing in the health and safety of people. Red Lake Schools' achievement shows that public institutions can be champions of clean energy innovation.

