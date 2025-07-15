  • Tech Tech

Scientists make concerning discovery about hidden dangers lurking in popular clothing material: 'A one-way ticket to … disposal'

"Incredibly difficult to decipher."

by Kim LaCapria
"Incredibly difficult to decipher."

Photo Credit: iStock

As consumer demand for eco-friendly fashion options rises, the retail side sees dollar signs — and a new Wired piece about the role of recycled polyester illustrates why making sustainable choices is a quagmire of confusion even when shoppers do their due diligence.

What's happening?

Market research shared by CapitalOne in March indicated an impressive 89% of consumers worldwide "have changed their shopping habits to be more eco-friendly."

Polyester, a synthetic, petroleum-derived form of plastic common in textiles, is in almost everything when it comes to apparel. A 2021 editorial in the Guardian estimated polyester is in "two-thirds of our clothing," a presence often concealed by its versatility.

Sustainability can be difficult to define and quantify — particularly at a time when temptingly cheap fast fashion is everywhere — and Wired's deep dive into myriad concerns about recycled polyester encapsulates that conundrum.

The outlet visited North Carolina-based textile manufacturer Unifi, known in part for turning recycled plastic bottles into desirable name-brand products. On the surface, that sounds like a step in the right direction, but the details are more complicated.

Critics of recycled polyester have deemed that the entire practice is greenwashing — when businesses or corporations leverage sustainability for marketing purposes without real action behind it.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The issues raised in the piece hint at the intricate nuances shoppers encounter when trying to buy sustainably. It stands to reason that recycling is necessarily good, but one advocate for sustainable fashion explained that it isn't always the case, particularly with recycled polyester.

"If you're using plastic bottles, you're actually taking bottles out of a potentially closed-loop recycling system, and then giving them a one-way ticket to a landfill disposal," said George Harding-Rolls.

"We're awash in a sea of green claims that are incredibly difficult to decipher," he observed.

Why does it matter?

As Harding-Rolls pointed out, even consumers who do their best to support eco-friendly brands have a hard time evaluating claims about a product's environmental impact.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

There's not necessarily a clear line in logic from "recycled polyester" to "microplastics" — Harding-Rolls said he didn't think most consumers understood the link — and some experts say the problem goes deeper.

Much of Wired's coverage focused on the North Carolina facility itself, citing "legitimate questions" about exposure to microplastics for workers and nearby residents.

What can shoppers do about it?

Retail demand for sustainable apparel options has created a marketing feedback loop of sorts, and it's harder than ever for shoppers to identify true eco-conscious options. 

Identifying brands with verified environmentally-friendly practices in advance is a good strategy. In addition to reducing confusion at the register, it rewards conscientious retailers with repeat business.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x