Experts sound alarm over new trend in fashion marketing: 'How do you even navigate what's real and what isn't?'

Fashion brands built upon sustainability values have been scaling back their eco-driven marketing and shifting their focus back to the products themselves.

Clothing company leaders refer to the phenomenon as "sustainability fatigue" and say their customers just want nice clothes without having to think so much about how they're made.

What's happening?

As news outlet The Business of Fashion (BoF) reported, responsible fashion brands like Asket built their reputation on criticizing and providing alternatives to the fast-fashion industry but have recently scaled back their messaging. Instead, these brands have adjusted their messages to focus on the clothes themselves without being as vocal about protecting the planet.

Industry experts attribute this shift to the fact that so many brands now claim to be "sustainable." They believe that consumers are exhausted by the overuse (and misuse) of this term, especially when pro-climate marketing sometimes accounts for little more than greenwashing (making false or misleading claims about eco-friendliness).

The shift is also likely impacted by the current political dynamic in the U.S., where controversial budget cuts are slashing funds for clean energy and planet-conserving initiatives, along with what BoF referred to as a "backlash against 'woke capitalism.'"

Consultant and brand strategist Dana Davis said in the BoF report that sustainability is "no longer seen as a competitive advantage. … With all the greenwashing it just became, like, how do you even navigate what's real and what isn't?"

Now, in the fashion industry, sustainability isn't necessarily considered the most profitable marketing strategy because consumers are shopping more for the products than for their values.

Why is sustainable fashion still important?

Some fashion analysts believe that the industry is currently going through a transition based on what resonates most with customers. Shoppers are becoming more aware of the fashion industry's environmental impact, and that's a good thing.

The fast-fashion industry, in particular, is notorious for producing excessive textile waste and maintaining unethical labor practices.

But with this increased knowledge, even fashion brands built upon eco-friendly principles are finding that sustainability labels and marketing don't always drive sales. Fortunately, while many brands are changing their narrative to highlight their products' uniqueness and quality, they're still sticking to their sustainability commitments.

As there's already enough confusion about what constitutes "sustainable fashion" and what doesn't, it's still important to inform consumers about how garments were sourced, made, and transported. Choosing clothing made from high-quality organic materials in fair-trade factories helps reduce the overall demand for new clothes and the resources needed to make them.

What's being done to promote fashion sustainability?

Even if your favorite brands aren't shouting sustainability claims from the rooftops anymore, you can still be a responsible shopper and consumer who cares about the planet.

The first step is to shun fast fashion and low-quality, throw-away garments and do your part to curb resource depletion and textile waste. Considering that the fashion industry produces up to 8% of global air pollution, according to a United Nations report, the fewer pieces you buy, the better it is for the environment.

A better alternative is to embrace the thrill (and cost-savings) of thrift shopping. Thrifters often save about $150 per month by shopping for secondhand goods instead of buying brand-new.

Despite fashion marketing trends, you can still find reliable, verifiable, eco-friendly clothing brands that aren't abandoning their sustainability values just to make a sale. Consider supporting these brands and leaving public reviews about their products to send the message that sustainability still matters in the fashion industry and is something you care about.

