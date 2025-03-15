Scientists find unexpected way to repurpose old clothing into remarkably durable material: 'It has a major advantage'

"Even with a textile-based proportion of 30%, the paper is significantly stronger."

Researchers at the Graz University of Technology have created a breakthrough process that transforms old clothing into stronger recycled paper for packaging materials, per Tech Xplore.

This discovery tackles a massive waste problem. In Austria alone, about 220,000 tons of textile waste pile up yearly, with nearly 80% ending up in incinerators. Instead of burning these valuable resources, this innovative approach recovers cotton fibers to create packaging that outperforms traditional recycled paper.

The process is straightforward. Old clothes get cut into small pieces, soaked in water, and milled to separate the cotton fibers without knotting.

"At the end of our tests, we obtained a suspension that is very similar to a normal papermaking suspension and that we can process into paper using established methods," explained Thomas Harter from the research team.

The result is paper that looks nearly identical to ordinary recycled paper but offers a serious strength advantage.

"Even with a textile-based proportion of 30%, the paper is significantly stronger, while the processability remains the same," said Alexander Weissensteiner, a master's student working on the project.

The secret lies in the fiber length. Textile fibers measure 1.7 millimeters, much longer than typical recycled paper fibers.

"Strictly speaking, the conversion of textile fibers into paper is a downgrade," said Harter. "However, it has a major advantage from an environmental point of view. The paper cycle is highly closed, with recycling rates of over 90% in the packaging sector. If we bring valuable textile fibers into this cycle, they remain usable for a long time."

This technology reduces textile waste headed for incinerators, creates stronger packaging materials, and keeps valuable resources in use longer. Better packaging means better product protection, potentially reducing damage and replacement costs for consumers.

The team now aims to reduce the energy needed for the fiber separation process by testing enzymatic pretreatments. It is also working to scale the technology to industrial levels, bringing us closer to seeing this innovation hit the mainstream packaging market in the coming years.

