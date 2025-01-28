  • Business Business

Top chocolate-maker Cadbury to roll out changes to its iconic sweet treats: 'This is the future'

This latest move is more than welcome.

by Leo Collis
This latest move is more than welcome.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cadbury chocolate just got a little sweeter for the planet, thanks to a new packaging announcement. 

Cadbury owner Mondelēz has revealed that the brand's sharing bars will switch to a new wrapping that is composed of 80% certified recycled packaging, per Food Manufacture.

The bars will be sold in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the packaging will also have a QR code that directs consumers to details about Cadbury's sustainability efforts as well as a link to find local recycling facilities via the Waste and Resources Action Programme. 

According to Food Manufacture, 600 tonnes (about 661 U.S. tons) of previously used plastics will be recycled to wrap 300 million bars a year. Mondelēz is working alongside Amcor and Jindal Films to deliver the chocolate bar packaging. 

"The biggest recycling challenge is plastic wrapping — collecting it at scale, sorting, and recycling it into new things — ideally packaging," said Helen Bird, head of Material System Transformation at WRAP.

"Recycling this type of plastic back into food packaging can only be achieved through advanced recycling technologies. WRAP is delighted to hear that UK Plastics Pact member Mondelēz is rolling out the use of certified recycled plastic in its Cadbury sharing bars. This is the future and must be scaled far and wide across other companies and products ranges."

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

Cadbury, which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2024, has also committed to sourcing cocoa more sustainably, benefiting both cocoa farmers and the planet. 

This latest move is more than welcome, as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development released a report in 2022 that revealed only 9% of plastic was recycled globally in 2019.

The OECD noted that macroplastics account for 88% of plastic leakage following inappropriate disposal. The remaining 12% were microplastics, which are becoming globally ubiquitous and have been linked to various human and animal health issues

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Louise Stigant, senior vice president and UK&I managing director of Mondelēz International, hailed the new packaging and pledged to increase the use of post-consumer recycled plastic.

"We remain focused on our long-term aim to offer more sustainable packaging, in particular flexible plastic packaging using advanced recycling technologies," Stigant said, per Food Manufacture.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x