Innovative company makes revolutionary breakthrough that could change electric vehicle production: 'A critical step'

The clean energy transition could help usher in another era of circular economies, and one pioneering company is working to make that a reality in the critical battery sector.

Aqua Metals successfully produced the first cathode active material from 100% domestic recycled nickel.

"This achievement represents a critical step toward establishing a cleaner, more secure domestic battery supply chain in the U.S.," according to a news release.

The process involves used lithium-ion batteries as well as battery scraps. The company refines the nickel into battery-grade nickel nitrate, a key component in advanced cathode production. Then, a manufacturing partner turns the nickel nitrate into battery-grade CAM with a low-carbon method.

"This CAM is currently undergoing evaluation by a tier-one lithium battery manufacturer under established qualification protocols, and initial testing was positive and the samples are progressing through the validation process," the Aqua Metals stated.

The recycled nickel CAM meets the industry's chemical and electrochemical standards and is compatible with existing cell manufacturing procedures. Perhaps more importantly, Aqua Metals' coalition with American businesses creates a closed-loop operation that cuts 87% of the carbon pollution associated with CAM manufacturing when compared to getting the product from China.

The lithium battery industry in the United States is projected to reach 1.2 terawatt-hours of yearly cell production by 2030, according to the company, but the metals used are largely imported. Switching to domestic sources and creating a circular system will enhance the sector and the economy and reduce supply chain pitfalls while boosting auto and battery manufacturers.

Aqua Metals, based in Reno, Nevada, uses electricity-powered electroplating rather than dirty fuel-powered furnaces to cut out hazardous chemicals and lower pollution. This patented AquaRefining technology allows it to pull high-purity materials from used batteries without generating much waste. It also operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility.

"This milestone confirms that Aqua Metals' technology enables the reclamation and reuse of critical minerals entirely within the United States, supporting both energy security and the clean energy economy," president and CEO Steve Cotton stated. "We have demonstrated that a circular supply chain for battery materials is commercially viable today, and we are committed to scaling this solution to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance battery components."

