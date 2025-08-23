Scientists make breakthrough discovery that could revolutionize solar panels: 'It's a path forward'

Innovations in solar technology continue to be made at a rapid pace. With these great advancements, solar panels are becoming cheaper and more efficient. They are also becoming even better for the environment.

One such breakthrough was recently announced out of a collaboration between a company called SolarCycle and Arizona State University. Together, they were able to successfully produce a proof-of-concept solar panel made with 50% recycled glass from end-of-life solar panels.

Doing a series of tests comparing so-called "virgin" solar panels to those made with recycled materials, researchers determined the panels were equally efficient. This is wonderful news as it means a great step forward toward a closed-loop cycle of solar panel manufacturing, preventing waste.

Solar energy is attractive because it doesn't require the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. This means no harmful pollution is released into the atmosphere, meaning better health outcomes for all living things. And of course, the more energy that solar panels capture, the more is transferred to the grid, which lowers costs for everyone.

And this is only the latest breakthrough on the solar front. Scientists are developing clear solar cells that can work on everything from windows to phone screens. And a company out of Japan developed windows that can wrangle power from low or invisible light.

Installing solar panels at home is the ultimate energy hack. This is because solar panels can bring your energy costs to or near $0. And it is now easier than ever to find a contractor thanks to a company called EnergySage. They offer a free online tool that compares quotes between vetted vendors in your area. They can save consumers up to $10,000 on their installations.

The people behind this incredible breakthrough were understandably thrilled by the implications.

"Together, we proved that you don't have to sacrifice performance to build solar panels more sustainably. It's not just a lab success — it's a path forward for the industry," said Dr. Zachary Holman, vice dean for research and innovation at Arizona State University's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

"By proving we can manufacture new solar panels using recycled materials that produce at peak performance levels, we're taking a major step toward making the solar industry more sustainable, scalable and self-reliant," added Pablo Dias, chief technology officer and co-founder of SolarCycle.

