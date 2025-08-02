Innovative new program gives old car bumpers surprising second life: 'For generations to come'

New Zealand's old car bumpers are getting a second life thanks to a new recycling program.

Launched by the Motor Trade Association, the program is transforming the auto industry's most stubborn plastic parts into long-lasting fence posts.

For car repair professionals like Marino Milich, who sends around 10 bumpers to the landfill each week, the shift is welcome.

"This is great for the automotive trade, for New Zealand, and for generations to come," Milich said in an interview with 1News.

Bumpers are made of dense, impact-absorbing plastics that don't degrade easily and have historically been difficult to recycle. But the new initiative is collecting them in south and east Auckland through specially designed drop-off cages, with plans to expand citywide by 2026, according to 1News.

Once collected, the bumpers are transported to Waiuku, where they're shredded, melted down, and repurposed into durable fencing materials by Future Post, a local manufacturer specializing in recycled plastic goods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The pilot effort has already seen promising traction: Just 24 bumpers were collected during the first round. However, each cage can hold up to 60, and interest from local repairers is growing. At least 40 companies were expected to join the program by the end of May.

For a country grappling with plastic pollution and limited landfill space — like many others — the scheme is a small but meaningful step toward a circular economy, a system in which waste materials are reused rather than discarded.

It's also a cost-effective solution: The program keeps non-degradable plastics out of landfills and our oceans, and it produces strong, low-maintenance fencing without relying on new plastic production or treated wood.

Program organizers hope insurers will soon pitch in to help fund the logistics. For now, many shops are covering the delivery fees themselves, motivated by the long-term benefits for their industry and environment.

This all helps contribute to a cleaner planet, sturdier infrastructure, and fewer plastic parts clogging the waste stream. And perhaps best of all, it's a solution that makes everyday materials better without costing everyday people more.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



