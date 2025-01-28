Researchers make disturbing discovery while studying organic waste: 'This raises concerns about the long-term impact'

Researchers in New Zealand have made a shocking discovery regarding microplastics in the organic waste commonly used in fertilizers and soil conditioning.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, scientists in New Zealand studying organic waste and compost found "alarming levels" of microplastics in the samples they tested.

They focused specifically on waste used in fertilizers and soil conditioning, which included "biosolids (sewage sludge), vermicompost (worm composting), bulk compost (from curbside collections, large-scale industrial facilities, and small-scale decentralized facilities), and bagged composts from garden centers across New Zealand."

They found between 1,100 and 2,700 microplastic particles per kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) of waste studied. What's worse, biodegradable plastics didn't seem to be breaking down at the projected rate.

"Even biodegradable plastics are not breaking down as expected, leading to their accumulation in soils," University of Canterbury Ph.D. candidate Helena Ruffell told Phys.org. "This raises concerns about the long-term impact of microplastics on soil health and productivity."

Why are microplastics in waste important?

The research findings underscore the widespread problem of plastic pollution. Since the waste studied was organic and included human waste in the form of sewage sludge, finding significant amounts of microplastics means that we have higher-than-expected levels of microplastics in our bodies.

While we don't fully know the impact of microplastics on the human body, we know that they can cause serious problems and are found in places they shouldn't be, like inside our brains. They've been linked to an increase in susceptibility to respiratory issues, as well.

But it's not just the levels of microplastics in our bodies that are concerning. Finding them in soil treatments and fertilizers could have a profound impact on our ability to grow crops. Studies have shown that they cause crops to grow more slowly when they're found in soil.

"Organic wastes are a valuable source of carbon and nutrients for our soils, and diverting these wastes from landfill by applying them onto land is a crucial measure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the circular economy," Ruffell told Phys.org.

What's being done about microplastics?

Scientists have been researching methods to remove microplastics from the environment. They've found potential solutions to help remove these tiny plastic pieces from the soil with the use of organic materials, such as biochar. Tap filters are helping to keep microplastics out of water that goes down drains.

Researchers have also been trying to find ways to break down plastic before it breaks down into microplastics. New research findings offer potential breakthroughs in recycling one of the most common types of plastic we see.

