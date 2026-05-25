'This is not responsible': Voters move to recall mayor and three council members after hyperscale data center vote

"We're not anti-growth, but we want to do it responsibly."

Residents of Festus, Missouri, are intensifying their fight over a proposed hyperscale data center, filing recall petitions against the mayor and three city council members who supported key steps tied to the project.

The effort marks the latest turn in a growing local backlash over how the development was handled — and who should be held accountable.

What's happening?

Recall petitions were filed this week against Festus Mayor Sam Richards and council members David Boyer, Kevin Dennis, and Michael Cook, according to St. Louis Public Radio.

The petitions argue that city leaders advanced milestones for the proposed data center "without adequate public participation, transparency, or consideration of resident concerns."

According to St. Louis Public Radio, getting the recall on the ballot requires signatures from one-quarter of registered voters in the relevant city or ward. Jefferson County Clerk Jeannie Goff said volunteers collected "well above" the required number, though the office still must verify that each signer is properly registered and lives in the correct area.

The clerk's office has 10 days from Monday, May 18, to certify the petitions. If there are not enough valid signatures, organizers can appeal within 10 days.

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The recall push follows months of public opposition to the project, including a lawsuit from the group Wake Up Jeffco and a recent election in which voters replaced four city council incumbents with anti-data-center candidates.

Why does it matter?

The conflict in Festus reflects a much larger debate unfolding across the country over where massive data centers should be built, how much input residents should have, and who ultimately benefits when energy-intensive digital infrastructure moves into a community.

Hyperscale data centers are commonly associated with cloud computing and artificial intelligence systems, both of which can require enormous amounts of electricity and water to operate.

That has made them a flashpoint in communities concerned about rising utility costs, strain on local water supplies, land use changes, and pressure on the power grid.

At the same time, AI can also offer benefits, including helping utilities better manage demand, integrate renewable energy, and improve grid efficiency. Still, its rapid growth can also intensify resource use, cybersecurity risks, and other unintended consequences.

In Festus, opponents say the more immediate issue is local accountability. The petition claims residents were denied meaningful input on major decisions that could affect the character of the town.

According to St. Louis Public Radio, Stinson LLP attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the officials facing possible recall, argued that disagreement over policy is not enough to justify a mid-term recall.

"The reason that these folks in Festus want to recall my clients appears to be that they disagree with their decisions, and that is not a reason to recall somebody in the middle of their term," Hatfield said.

What's being done?

For now, the next step is procedural. The Jefferson County Clerk's office is reviewing signatures to determine whether the recall effort can move forward.

Goff said the verification process may take the full allotted time, especially because signatures must be matched to voter registrations in specific wards.

Residents opposed to the project are continuing to organize. Erica Carter, who helped lead the signature drive, said many residents are not against growth itself but want development to be handled more carefully.

"We're not anti-growth, but we want to do it responsibly. And this is not responsible," Carter said.

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