High school student invents game-changing product to help solve pressing global issue: 'We can make choices that are better'

"This innovation is here to answer global challenges that often escape our attention every day."

High school student Gracelyn Atmadja is gaining major attention for her innovative new item, the RealCycle Cup, which she invented to curb the microplastic issue presented by many disposable cups.

According to The Jakarta Post, Atmadja's intention with her project — which was presented at the Jakarta Scholars Symposium — was to tackle a smaller issue that could lead to real change.

"I believe in challenging practices so deeply normalized that we often overlook their potential harm so that we can make choices that are better for both us and the environment," Atmadja said in her presentation, the Post reported.

Atmadja's project tackled redesigning the plastic liner added to paper cups. Since microplastics can enter the human body in a number of ways, the heating of plastic items is a major perpetrator, as heat causes microplastics to break down and release from items, infiltrating food and drinks.

A study showed as much as 7 grams of plastic in human brains alone, which could cause cognitive issues. Microplastics have also shown up in human reproductive fluids.

Because microplastics have leached into the environment and our bodies, steps taken by driven individuals such as Atmadja to address this problem are vital. The RealCycle Cup liner is made with iron oxide nanoparticles, which increase surface area, and a plastic layer, making the cup waterproof and degradable. The nanoparticles are magnetic, allowing them to be easily separated during the recycling process.

"This in turn allows the cup material and its protective layer to be recovered without polluting the environment," the Post stated.

Academics have taken note of Atmadja's work, noting her desire to get to the root of a major issue. Atmadja herself is working on bringing RealCycle Cups into local cafes and, eventually, major beverage chains.

Atmadja serves as an example of how we can tackle environmental issues on a smaller scale, even in our personal lives. While not everyone has the scientific skills to embark on a project like the RealCycle Cup, there are easy ways to implement sustainability into your everyday routine.

To start, switch to plastic-free alternatives, such as reusable water bottles, or bring glass to-go boxes to restaurants, which helps offset the plastic pollution problem and limit your own microplastic consumption. You can also support initiatives by eco-friendly brands that have similar impacts as Atmadja's.

