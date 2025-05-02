Energy company unveils smart tech designed to slash utility bills for millions: 'The existing solutions are ... too complicated'

The cloud-based system recommends the most efficient energy plan for any given day.

A tech startup out of Germany is making it easier for homeowners to power their lives with clean energy. RAZO Energy, a company born at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, has created an artificial intelligence-powered home energy management system that helps users cut electricity bills, boost their use of solar, and even stabilize the power grid.

RAZO's platform links rooftop solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicle charging, and other major appliances, optimizing how and when they're used throughout the day. The company's published report says that in doing so, it automatically shifts energy usage to moments when solar energy is abundant or grid prices are low.

Think: EVs that charge when sunshine is strong, and dishwashers that run when the grid is least stressed.

"Many systems can't be networked as intelligently as their manufacturers promise," RAZO co-founder Max Schütze explained. "Moreover, the existing solutions are often too complicated or don't allow users to control their energy consumption efficiently."

The idea behind RAZO Energy's tech is to connect everything, control it all from one place, and let the software do the hard thinking. Using real-time measurements and solar generation forecasts, the cloud-based system recommends the most efficient-energy plan for any given day — reducing costs and planet-warming pollution without users' needing to micromanage every switch and plug.

RAZO's system has already shown it can cut EV charging costs by up to two-thirds — dropping per 100 kilometer prices from €6 to just €2 ($6.81 to $2.27 per 62 miles), according to the company's pilot data.

It's not the only company working on more intuitive clean energy management. United States-based Span, for example, launched a smart electrical panel that lets homeowners track energy usage down to individual circuits. Meanwhile, EnergySage helps homeowners compare rooftop solar installation costs and incentives to make the switch simpler and cheaper.

The RAZO platform contributes to grid stability. When many homes are connected and charging EVs or running heat pumps, it can strain local utilities. RAZO balances these demands by coordinating loads such as a virtual power plant, helping to prevent blackouts and make the most of clean energy on the grid.

Cleaner, more consistent energy use can also curb the air pollution tied to dirty energy, which has been linked to serious health impacts, including asthma and heart disease.

RAZO Energy's system was demonstrated at Hannover Messe 2025 and is expected to roll out more broadly in Europe within 12-18 months. As interest grows, consumers may find similar solutions offered through energy providers, EV manufacturers, and smart home tech bundles.

And for those ready to make the switch to solar today, tools such as EnergySage and community solar can help you find the right fit.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.