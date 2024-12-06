Scientists uncover unlikely source for extremely rare metal — here's how it could impact EV batteries

Thanks to researchers at Rice, the crucial material needed to power the EVs could soon come from a cleaner, more sustainable process.

A photo of a geothermal crater shared by researchers from Rice University makes it look more like an inhospitable landscape than the source of a key element needed for batteries. But the steamy, briny waters hold plenty of lithium ions.

Now, the researchers have developed an electrochemical reactor that could provide a much cleaner way to meet future lithium demand, according to Interesting Engineering.

"Our approach not only achieves high lithium purity but also mitigates the environmental risks associated with traditional extraction methods," graduate student Yuge Feng told Rice University News.

Per reports by Statista, global demand for lithium is expected to reach more than 1.4 million tons by 2025. Lithium demand is spiking with electric vehicle use, as the International Energy Agency reported that about one-fifth of cars sold in 2023 were battery-powered.

The hitch, however, is that lithium requires invasive processes to mine and develop. A Euronews report detailed how huge, colorful brine pits at South American processing facilities harm the environment.

It's important to note that while batteries require materials that are gathered with these techniques, even EVs with the dirtiest packs are cleaner than gas-guzzling rides, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

However, thanks to the Rice researchers, the crucial material needed to power EVs could soon come from a cleaner, more sustainable process.

A key part of the innovation is a specialized lithium-ion conductive glass ceramic membrane. It "selectively allows lithium to pass through while blocking other ions," per Rice News. As a result, the novel three-chamber electrochemical reactor sifts through the ions, pulling out only the needed lithium ones while preventing unwanted reactions that can create hazardous chlorine gas.

"The reactor we created is designed to minimize byproduct formation and improve lithium selectivity," Feng said.

The reactor has an impressive "lithium purity rate" of 97.5%, according to IE. Now, researchers are working on ways to make sure the collection membrane remains clear of unwanted ions.

Switching to an EV is not just a great way to reduce your environmental footprint but also an effective way to save money.

"This reactor is a testament to the power of combining fundamental science with engineering ingenuity to solve real-world problems," study co-corresponding author Haotian Wang told Rice News.

