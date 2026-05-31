Emergency C-section delivers healthy baby gorilla in first for 126-year-old zoo

The case reflects advances in veterinary medicine and collaboration with human health specialists.

A rare emergency procedure at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo helped save a newborn western lowland gorilla and his mother last weekend.

The baby boy, delivered by cesarean section, is the zoo's first gorilla birth by C-section in its 126-year history, KOMO reported.

According to the zoo, Olympia gave birth to a healthy 5.4-pound son May 24, after veterinarians determined her labor could not continue safely. An ultrasound revealed serious complications.

Zoo officials said Olympia had low amniotic fluid and that her cervix had not fully dilated, creating a dangerous situation for both the mother and offspring. Veterinarians then worked with an obstetrical team from Swedish Medical Center to perform the operation.

Gorilla C-sections are extremely uncommon. According to the zoo, fewer than a dozen have been performed worldwide.

The birth also came during a notable week for the zoo's gorilla troop. Just days earlier, Jamani, another female gorilla, delivered a son May 18. Nadaya is the father of both newborns.

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Western lowland gorillas are endangered and face habitat loss, poaching, and disease in the wild.

The case reflects advances in veterinary medicine and collaboration with human health specialists. Imaging, surgical expertise, and intensive monitoring can improve outcomes when a pregnancy becomes dangerous.

Zoos often play a role in managed breeding programs aimed at supporting genetically healthy populations of threatened species.

According to KOMO, Woodland Park Zoo said both Olympia and her newborn are recovering well, and animal care teams are closely monitoring them during the crucial first days after birth. Around-the-clock observation is especially important after surgery, as staff tracks Olympia's healing as well as the baby's feeding and bonding.

In the meantime, Jamani has been helping care for Olympia's baby while Olympia recovers. Support from another mother in the troop reflects the social dynamics gorillas can show in human care.

The zoo is home to 13 western lowland gorillas, split into two family groups. Continued monitoring, maternal support, and veterinary follow-up will be key to helping both babies thrive.

"Thanks to the teamwork of the human doctors, veterinarians, and gorilla care team, Olympia and her baby are in good health and doing well," Martin Ramirez, the zoo's curator of mammalogy, said in a statement, per KOMO.

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