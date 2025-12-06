Scientists develop revolutionary device that generates electricity from rain: 'This work will open up a new avenue'

The device proved durable when tested under various conditions.

Researchers have created a device that floats on water and generates electricity from falling raindrops, opening new possibilities for renewable energy collection without occupying valuable land.

According to a study published in the journal National Science Review, the new technology uses water itself as a major part of the generator, removing the need for heavy metal parts and solid platforms that traditional designs require.

When raindrops hit the floating device's surface, they created electrical charges that produced power in the hundreds of volts.

The system works by placing a thin plastic film atop the water with a wire positioned above it. Water serves as the lower electrical contact point and supports the entire structure.

Scientists tested the device and found it produces the same power output as conventional generators but weighs 87% less and costs 50% less to build.

This technology could help people access cleaner energy and reduce reliance on polluting dirty fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas. The floating design means the generators can be placed on lakes, reservoirs, or ocean surfaces without the risk of land degradation.

The device proved durable when tested under various conditions, including in changing temperatures and in waters of different salinity levels.

Even when algae and microorganisms grew on the submerged side after a single week, the generator continued to work properly.

Researchers built a demonstration model that covered roughly 3.2 square feet and successfully charged capacitors and lit LED bulbs.

The team designed special drainage holes that use water's natural properties to let the rainwater flow down through the device and prevent water from splashing up. This automatic drainage keeps the generator working smoothly during harsh storms.

"We anticipate this work will open up a new avenue of harnessing water-like natural materials to construct hydrovoltaic devices and advance land-free large-scale applications," the researchers stated in their findings.

