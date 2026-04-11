Rain could soon help power your home with this energy breakthrough

Their breakthrough integrates a thin film into panels that not only protects the fragile solar cells but also captures mechanical energy from falling rain.

Scientists have developed a new coating to capture the energy of rain falling on solar panels.

While the impact of rain may seem minor, those tiny drops can generate measurable amounts of energy. According to recent research reported by Brighter Side News, Spanish scientists have now "demonstrated that the impact of a drop can create over 100 volts of electricity."

Researchers from the Materials Science Institute in Seville published their findings in February. Their breakthrough integrates a thin film into panels that not only protects the fragile solar cells but also captures mechanical energy from falling rain.

While widely available solar panels can already capture enough energy to power homes and reduce electricity bills, this innovation could unlock another way for panels to capture energy in the future. Those curious about how upgrading to solar can transform a home's energy use now might consider connecting with EnergySage.

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"[This] establishes the potential for combining these two energy harvesting techniques in one device," study co-author Carmen López-Santos told Brighter Side.

This work was designed to make advanced, highly efficient solar technology less susceptible to degradation caused by temperature, light, or moisture fluctuations. The new coating protects the somewhat fragile solar cell while allowing light to pass through.

Fernando Núñez, a co-author and investigator with the Materials Science Institute, suggested that this more durable technology could be used to power self-sustaining appliances and devices, such as emergency lights and monitoring systems, in extreme weather conditions.

While this technology is, for now, at just the proof-of-concept stage, modern solar panels can already help to support homes' resilience to major storms when the power grid goes down — all while delivering massive savings even when the weather is fine. Some homeowners are even seeing six-figure savings on their bills by making the shift to solar.

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And EnergySage's free services can help prospective buyers find the best solar panels for their home and budget, too. Those who use its tools can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation costs. Plus, EnergySage offers a helpful mapping tool that provides state-by-state price comparisons and information on local incentives, so users can be sure they're getting the best price possible.

If you're serious about taking control of your home energy security — or even going completely off-grid — you might also think about pairing solar panels with a home battery backup. Experts at EnergySage can help you here, too, by connecting you with information and competitive installation estimates.

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