Manufacturer unveils next-gen construction equipment that could revolutionize industry: 'We've successfully gone from concept to prototype'

A New York company that has already electrified a Caterpillar heavy excavator is now partnering with industry juggernaut Case on battery-powered big equipment.

The agreement between ZQuip, a subsidiary of Moog Construction, and Case is making headlines across sector-related publications.

"We've successfully gone from concept to prototype and are now delivering these units to customers. We've solved the engineering challenges," ZQuip Managing Director Chris LaFleur said in Industrial Vehicle Technology International, or iVT.

ZQuip is making a name for itself, partly for its system's flexibility. Modular batteries can be catered to the job, balancing power, capacity, and charging time. Case unveiled a tracked and wheeled excavator with the modules at a trade show earlier this year, iVT reported.

ZQuip is able to work as a hybrid with a dirty diesel generator, and even with hydrogen fuel in the future, according to the story. The cleanest scenario is full battery power with the packs charged by renewable energy.

"In an optimum case, when you have a normal workday, you're pulling all the energy out of a battery," ZQuip engineering manager Rob Bauer said in iVT.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Making the switch is intended to be easy for construction crews. A lower-cost setup could be installed at first, followed by more modules as energy demand increases. Customers can even pick from different types of battery chemistries, depending on the one that best serves the work order, according to iVT.

"All together working at the same time," LaFleur said in the story.

It comes at an interesting time for battery tech. Even some big rigs are powered by packs. And innovations are improving charge speeds and range, especially in the passenger vehicle category. Now is a great time to make the switch, as tax incentives worth up to $7,500 for electric vehicles expire early, on Sept. 30, due to federal policy changes.

Electrek reported that tax and policy shifts are making it hard for fleet buyers with roughly 10-year replacement cycles to strategize. ZQuip intends to take some of the guesswork out of the decision-making with its adaptable setup.

Charging options include overnight, fast-charging, module swapping, or the hybrid tech that powers the packs during operation. It's meant to address on-the-job pitfalls.

"We all know that in construction, things sometimes go sideways. So you start your day with one plan, but you end your day in a different plan. Maybe materials didn't show up on time. Maybe the weather went bad. … The machine is field configurable in about three minutes," Bauer said in iVT.

Despite accommodating dirty fuels, ZQuip's goal is to reduce pollution, according to company leaders.

Cutting diesel exhaust is better for the environment and for anyone near the exhaust. The planet-warming fumes are linked to lung and heart health problems, among other medical concerns, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

On the road, EVs prevent thousands of pounds of air pollution a year compared to gas-guzzlers, according to government data. EV owners also save around $1,500 annually on gas and service costs. Savings can be amplified with a home solar system that provides free sun power to charge the ride. EnergySage can help you secure tax breaks while they last, compare quotes, and find a professional installer, saving up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

On the heavy equipment side, ZQuip intends to make battery power an easy changeover for construction crews.

"We didn't have a solution for heavy machinery until now," Egidio Galano, from CNH Industrial's Europe product management operation, said in iVT's story. CNH is Case's parent company.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.