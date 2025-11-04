US officials announce revolutionary facilities to transform waste into drinking water: 'Really going to be a game-changer'

"You can't have economic growth if you don't have water."

Phoenix, Arizona, has a plan to bring sustainable water solutions to millions of residents.

Three water purification plant projects are underway, where "recycled water will be purified to create a sustainable source of drinking water," according to KTAR.

The project, called Pure Water Phoenix, will have plants take in treated wastewater, which will then undergo several purification processes to make it safe for consumption.

Construction has already begun on the first plant, and the project's completion date is currently set for 2039. The additional plants will follow in 2030 and 2033.

"Once we build a facility here, that's really going to be a game-changer for Phoenix because it allows us to be less reliant on the Colorado River," Nazario Prieto, Phoenix's assistant water services director, told KTAR.

While direct potable water reuse has been done before, it's still uncommon, and many residents remain hesitant about the prospect of drinking treated wastewater. To ease consumers into the idea, the plant will first utilize a process called "indirect potable reuse."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

After treatment, the water is sent to a local lake or reservoir as an environmental buffer. Then, water is collected from the buffer and re-treated before being sent to homes for consumption.

Once residents grow comfortable with the effectiveness of the treatment process, the additional environmental buffer step can be removed, and water will go directly to consumers after the initial thorough treatment.

For residents, the plants will provide regular access to drinking water and reduce reliance on the Colorado River, which nearly 40 million people use for agriculture, industry, and home use.

It's an incredible step toward sustainability, and if successful, could inspire cities across the country to follow suit. Prieto believes Pure Water Phoenix will not only help with water access but also with economic development.

"You can't have economic growth if you don't have water," Prieto remarked.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.