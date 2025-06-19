Company unveils groundbreaking new technology to destroy hidden threat lurking in our water: 'Has the potential to reshape treatment strategies'

Before long, all of the U.S. could have cleaner drinking water.

Forever chemicals are no longer forever, as a company in Colorado is offering technology to destroy them forever, Environmental Protection reported.

PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals more commonly known as forever chemicals because they essentially never break down inside the body or the environment, are a major problem. Because they don't break down, and because they are used in a wide range of products, they continuously build up in the environment, including soil and water.

A recent study found that as much as 45% of the drinking water in America is contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

But H2Plus is changing all that with a water treatment that doesn't just remove PFAS — it destroys them.

This system uses hydrated electrons to sever the bonds of these chemicals at the molecular level. They turn the once-toxic chemicals into water, carbon dioxide, and calcium fluoride — all completely normal and safe substances already found in drinking water. There's no need for pre- or post-treatment steps; the water is ready to go after this one step, which removes roughly 99% of PFAS.

"Being able to destroy PFAS without additional filtration steps has the potential to reshape treatment strategies," said an engineer involved in the project, per Environmental Protection.

That's great news, because older methods of removing PFAS from drinking water only kick the problem down the road. Filtration options such as granular activated carbon and reverse osmosis soak up PFAS but also create toxic waste that contaminates the environment.

And PFAS can't just be ignored. In humans, they're linked to cancer, liver damage, and immune system problems, not to mention the effects they have on the environment.

H2Plus has mobile units operating in Michigan, Tennessee, and California. Before long, all of the United States could have cleaner drinking water.

