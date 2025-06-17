University researchers develop revolutionary closet-sized nuclear reactor: 'Something no other university has'

A closet-sized nuclear reactor buried beneath Purdue University's campus may hold the key to revolutionizing the future of clean energy, according to a report by Power Engineering. Known as PUR-1, this tiny but mighty reactor is the first in the U.S. licensed to operate with fully digital controls. It's now serving as a live test bed for innovations such as artificial intelligence, quantum encryption, and remote operation technologies.

What makes this development so exciting is its potential to transform how nuclear power is managed, especially for the next generation of compact and autonomous reactors. These small modular reactors could one day bring clean, affordable energy to remote communities, industrial sites, and disaster zones — all with lower operational costs and fewer staff.

At the heart of the work is what Purdue University calls a digital twin: a real-time, AI-powered replica of the reactor that receives live data and can predict performance changes with 99% accuracy, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. "Having a digital twin connected to a live reactor is something no other university has," said Seungjin Kim, facility director of PUR-1 and head of Purdue's School of Nuclear Engineering, to Power Engineering.

This breakthrough is already making waves. In the study, researchers showed how AI can improve the stability and efficiency of SMRs, helping reduce costs while improving safety. They're also using PUR-1 to test quantum-encrypted communication systems, which could protect nuclear reactors from cyberattacks, and to train AI to detect potential threats in real time.

Fission energy — the process of splitting atoms to release massive amounts of heat — already powers about 19% of U.S. electricity, with virtually no planet-heating pollution. Projects such as PUR-1 can help us move toward safer, cheaper, and more flexible nuclear options. They can also help in the overall transition away from dirty energy sources, which generate air pollution that is harming public health.

To expand the research, Purdue is building a second digital twin and a full-scale control room for more advanced testing. The long-term goal is a future where fleets of reactors can be monitored remotely, lowering costs while providing consistent clean energy.

