Farmers stunned after unexpected impacts of new solar farm project: 'It's exciting'

It is no secret that warming global temperatures are leading to severe weather patterns, including longer wildfire seasons and stronger hurricanes. Farmers are going to have to innovate to deal with the added stress on their crops and land.

One farmer in Puerto Rico has demonstrated what the future could look like.

Miguel Berdiel, owner of coffee farm Hacienda Berdiel Torres in Adjuntas, has turned his land into a test case for a new agrivoltaic system, per Solar Power World. This means his farmland not only produces coffee but also serves as a solar power farm.

He partnered with the InSPIRE initiative, an Oregon nonprofit called Twende Solar, and a company called MT Solar. Together, they designed top-of-pole solar mounts that could function on the farm's high elevation as well as withstand hurricane-level conditions.

This is extremely important as Puerto Rico still deals with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The system provides enough energy to power the entire farm operation.

This is only the latest innovative practice aimed toward maximizing the potential of farmland. Scientists from the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado found that solar farms can be breeding grounds for pollinators and native plants.

Similar to Berdiel's coffee farm in Puerto Rico, a peach farm in Colorado was also provided a grant to produce solar energy.

Community solar projects and solar farms like this are important because they promote energy independence and resilience. They can also lead to more jobs and economic security in vulnerable areas.

As for Berdiel's farm in Puerto Rico, researchers plan to monitor it closely. They will take the data they gather to refine and hopefully expand the program. The people behind the project were understandably optimistic about its potential.

"It's exciting to help our customers achieve their needs even in extreme conditions," said Jamie Blum, MT Solar design and sales engineer, per Solar Power World.

