After shutting down Wisconsin operation, protesters demand release of thousands of research beagles from New York facility

"There are a lot of alternatives out there that are picking up steam now that the FDA is working on approving alternative methods for research."

After a beagle-breeding operation in Wisconsin shut down, demonstrators outside Marshall BioResources in Wayne County, New York, are again urging that thousands of beagles be freed.

According to Spectrum Local News, the demonstrators say the Wisconsin case could bring wider attention to their campaign.

What happened?

Marshall BioResources is a major breeder of dogs, cats, and rodents for scientific studies.

For years, animal advocates have protested outside the company's Wayne County facility, which they say houses tens of thousands of animals and represents what they view as an outdated and harmful business model.

They say the closure of Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin has added momentum to their effort, which centers on releasing Marshall's beagles and, over time, ending animal testing.

Activist Adam Durand described that shift to Spectrum: "There are a lot of alternatives out there that are picking up steam now that the FDA is working on approving alternative methods for research, and we just think it's wonderful to see that movement on the federal level, and we're seeing people shift away from researching on animals."

In response, Spectrum stated that Marshall said in a statement, "We hear what the activists are saying. However, it is important to understand that animals play essential roles in protecting and saving lives worldwide."

Why does it matter?

The dispute raises questions about how everyday medicines, treatments, and veterinary products are developed — and whether companies should continue relying on animal breeding at massive scale as newer testing methods emerge.

Advocates argue that continuing to breed animals for research causes unnecessary suffering and slows the shift toward more modern science.

That concern is especially sharp when beagles are involved, since they are widely viewed as companion animals rather than lab commodities.

Marshall, meanwhile, says the issue is more complicated.

According to Spectrum, the company stated, "Studies involving animals remain indispensable. … Current scientific and regulatory standards still require animal studies in many areas of medical and veterinary research."

Marshall also said it does not perform pharmaceutical or medical device research itself, but instead provides animals used within that broader system.

What are people saying?

Protesters say the moment feels like a turning point.

The company, however, is firm about believing its work is still necessary and that the Wisconsin situation is not comparable to its own operation.

In its statement, the company said, "The recent developments at Ridglan Farms that resulted in the surrender of their breeding license and the sale of their dogs do not reflect the way we conduct our business."

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