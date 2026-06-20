Alabama homeowners reject bitcoin center near their homes, despite cash, free internet, and perks

Residents' refusal has become a major source of leverage.

A proposed bitcoin mining center in rural Alabama is facing strong pushback from the very neighbors it needs to win over in order to move forward.

What happened?

Residents living near Somerville told WAFF 48 that offers such as money, a year of internet service, and other benefits have not outweighed their fear that the project would disrupt the calm, rural atmosphere that drew them there.

At a recent meeting with local residents, VoltCore outlined plans for a data mining facility on 15 acres near Union Road in southeast Morgan County.

The proposal depends, in part, on securing easements from four nearby property owners so the company can install the necessary infrastructure.

None of those landowners has agreed. Several residents said they left larger population centers, such as Huntsville, for a quieter place to live.

Homeowner Will Hutson said, "It just changes the entire environment right now. Right now, it's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's country setting."

According to Lyndsey Hutson, the company's package for each household included payment, a year of internet access, a natural gas line, and restoration of the land.

Even so, she told WAFF 48, "I went door to door. Everybody is extremely against this."

Why does it matter?

The dispute reflects growing tensions in communities across the country as energy-intensive digital infrastructure expands into less-developed areas.

Bitcoin mining centers can increase demand for land, transmission equipment, and heavy-duty power access, which may bring investment but can also raise local concerns about traffic, road wear, noise, and visual disruption.

Lyndsey Hutson also cited potential road damage and what she sees as health concerns tied to 75-foot power lines.

Some crypto operations have drawn criticism for their enormous electricity use, especially when that power comes from coal, oil, and gas.

At the same time, some companies argue that these facilities can support new energy development, including clean power, if they are planned and operated with carefully sourced energy.

Resident Brock Wilson said, "There are more rules if I wanted to put a chicken house on my property, than there are if I wanted to install a data center."

What's being done?

The biggest obstacle for the project is the lack of buy-in from affected landowners. Because VoltCore needs easement agreements on private property, residents' refusal has become a major source of leverage.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long does not believe the county has the power to stop the development, though he also said he would not back it if residents object.

While that does not amount to a ban, it does signal political resistance.

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