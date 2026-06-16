New proposal says neighborhood-scale batteries could cut bills by storing cheap power as UK braces for 2026 World Cup energy surge

The setup could be especially useful for renters and people living in flats.

As the U.K. searches for ways to cut energy bills and handle sharp jumps in electricity use during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a new proposal is putting community-scale batteries in the spotlight.

That could mean saving low-cost, locally produced renewable power when supply is abundant and then sharing that stored energy across a neighborhood when demand peaks.

What's happening?

The U.K. government has opened a call for evidence on community batteries, which could allow several households to draw on stored clean energy. The setup could be especially useful for renters and people living in flats who may not be able to install their own rooftop solar panels or home battery systems.

The move comes as energy analysts brace for a potential surge in electricity use during World Cup matches. According to the Institute of Materials, Minerals, and Mining, Scotland's and England's group-stage games could each trigger about 600 megawatts of national electricity demand, roughly equal to the combined electricity use of Glasgow and Leeds. During the 39-day tournament, electricity demand could be up to 60% higher than at Qatar 2022.

Why does it matter?

Shared battery storage could shift solar energy into the evening, making day-to-day household power use easier to manage while also reducing pressure on the grid and cutting costs tied to peak demand. It could also give renters and others who cannot install their own equipment greater access to the benefits of clean energy.

Battery storage is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. When cheaper electricity is stored for later, families can keep essentials running during blackouts and rely less on expensive power from the grid.

Analysts expect roughly 40% to 50% of the electricity used during the tournament to come from renewables, and batteries can help bridge the gap between when that energy is produced and when millions of people suddenly open the fridge and use other appliances during halftime.

What happens next?

The government is seeking evidence on the "opportunities and benefits," along with barriers to wider community-battery rollout and ways to ensure safety, before the consultation closes on July 30.

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Analysts at the Electricity National Control Centre are also warning that match-time demand spikes could be massive, even though more efficient TVs and devices mean watching matches is expected to use about 20% less electricity than in 1998, despite a much larger population.

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