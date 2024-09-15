Man turns heads with photos of 'model home' designed to look like 'an animal dwelling': 'I wanted it to be essentially a pilot experiment'

"This is essentially putting my money where my mouth and beliefs are."

One home that was named the Washington Post's House of the Week this summer has something extra special: It's one of the first residences in Maryland to run independently on its own microgrid, according to the report.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is on a 19-acre plot of land in Frederick County. Serge Rousselle, with help from designer Sigi Koko of Down to Earth Design and local builder Tim Stull, created the house. Their goal was to make a statement with a high-end residence that also achieved sustainable goals, reported the Washington Post.

Solar and geothermal systems handle the home's electrical and temperature needs, coupled with energy-efficient appliances. The trees and stones used in construction were sourced from the property as much as possible, in accordance with local guidelines. Plus, a "green roof" covered in plants helps rainwater drain, reported the Washington Post.

With so much investment put into the home's sustainable future, the cost of upkeep will be low, as will its pollution footprint. However, it can connect to the public power grid if needed, Rousselle told the Washington Post.

Rousselle, who grew up in France, also explained to the Washington Post that he wanted the house to evoke the strength and endurance of homes from his past. At the same time, he wanted to prove that people could build with fine craftsmanship and be eco-friendly, too.

"This is essentially putting my money where my mouth and beliefs are," he told the Washington Post. "It was critical for me to show that it could be done. It's not a pie in the sky. I wanted it to be essentially a pilot experiment."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Construction was completed in 2018. According to the write-up, Rousselle is happy with the result — to him, it feels like "an animal dwelling."

"Insects come and build their nest in mud," he described to the Washington Post. "Birds like swallows build their nest in mud along the house. And when I see them, I smile because I feel like we did the same thing."

The Washington Post reported that the property — named Beausoleil, meaning "beautiful sun" in French — has an asking price of nearly $3 million.

Fortunately, you don't need that kind of cash to make green initiatives a priority in your home or city. Everyday people are finding new ways to save money by reducing their home's reliance on dirty energy sources such as coal and gas. Plus, affordable neighborhoods that also minimize their pollution are popping up around the country, from tiny homes to trailer parks.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.