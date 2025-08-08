Car enthusiasts turn heads after giving iconic Porsche 911 futuristic upgrades: 'It's incredible'

"This is an upgrade in terms of simplicity, cost of ownership, and reliability."

A viral YouTube video is turning heads — and shifting gears — with a "mind-bending" look at what happens when two worlds collide: classic cars and electric power.

The video showcases the EV conversion by Everrati, a fully electric reimagination of the iconic Porsche 911 964.

At first glance, it looks like the original — timeless body, RS 3.8 badging, carbon fiber details, and a spoiler fit for the track.

But as the narrator puts it, "You look at this thing from the outside and you expect it to sound like a 964 … but then you get in and drive it and it sounds like a Tesla."

The overhaul replaces the car's original 3.8-liter flat-six with a 500-horsepower electric motor and a 64 kWh battery pack capable of 200 miles on a charge.

And yes, it's all reversible: "They'll even put the engine in a nice glass display case for you."

YouTube was quick to marvel at this reconceptualization.

"This is an upgrade in terms of simplicity, cost of ownership, and reliability," a user commented. "It's nice they give you all the old parts so you still have the option."

"That car is a beauty no matter what is powering it," another added.

Still, for some purists, the silence is deafening: "Rev matching gone. Manual gearbox gone. That crescendo as you build the revs — gone forever."

But the narrator is quick to add: "Veggie burgers can taste quite good, and likewise EVs can be excellent fun to drive."

As one commenter put it, "The work they've done, it's incredible and 'modernizing' it by giving it electric power is really impressively done, but there's just something so...off and unnerving with that silence."

Swapping a gas engine for an electric motor might seem radical, but it can be a win-win for drivers and the planet.

EVs require less maintenance, save money on fuel, and eliminate tailpipe pollution. While battery production does require mining minerals, it's worth remembering we're extracting over 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels each year — minerals used in EVs are not only reusable but drastically less polluting over time.

Homeowners can also maximize their savings by pairing EV ownership with solar panels.

Charging with solar energy is significantly cheaper than using public charging stations or grid electricity — and better for the environment. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save customers up to $10,000.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.