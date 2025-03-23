Scientists make remarkable discovery hiding in everyday kitchen waste: 'This work highlights exciting opportunities'

"We will continue exploring more opportunities for upcycling food and agricultural waste."

Researchers at the University of Illinois have discovered an ingenious way to transform discarded pomelo peels into devices that generate electricity and monitor body movements. This breakthrough tackles food waste while creating sustainable power sources from what would otherwise end up in landfills, per a recent article in Tech Xplore.

The thick, spongy white inner layer of pomelo peels — typically accounting for 30-50% of the citrus fruit's two to 4.5-pound weight — contains a naturally porous structure that researchers have harnessed for generating electricity. The team freeze-dried the peel to preserve its unique three-dimensional structure, then paired it with a plastic film to create triboelectric devices that monitor biometric motions.

"If we can upcycle the peel to higher-value products instead of simply throwing it away, we can not only reduce waste from pomelo production, consumption, and juice making, but also create more value from food and agricultural waste," explained study co-author Yi-Cheng Wang in the article.

The technology relies on contact electrification, the same principle that causes static electricity when you touch a doorknob in winter. When the pomelo peel layer contacts the plastic layer, the friction generates electricity that can be collected and used.

These devices produce enough power to light up 20 LEDs with just a finger tap. When connected to a power management system, they can run calculators and sports watches without batteries or external power sources.

Organizations like Trashie have long championed innovative approaches to waste reduction, but this research takes food waste valorization to a new level. This new technology helps address both electronic waste and food waste challenges simultaneously by transforming agricultural waste into functional electronic devices. These natural, biodegradable materials could potentially replace petroleum-based components in electronics, aligning with ongoing efforts to help people choose plastic-free options for everyday products.

While still in the research phase, the team continues to explore additional applications for pomelo peel and other food waste materials. The simplicity of the concept suggests commercial applications could emerge within the next three to five years, particularly in wearable health monitoring devices and small-scale power generation.

"This work highlights exciting opportunities to transform food waste into value-added devices and materials. By potentially replacing or supplementing non-renewable counterparts and reducing waste, it could contribute significantly towards long-term sustainability, and we will continue exploring more opportunities for upcycling food and agricultural waste," Wang said.

