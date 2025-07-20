Research reveals simple practice that significantly enhances mental and physical health: 'There is a pressing need'

Good news for anyone living in a crowded city: You don't need a huge park to feel better.

A new study published by Frontiers in Public Health found that small "pocket parks" can be just as good for your mental and physical health as large community parks. These little green spaces, often tucked between buildings or squeezed into street corners, are powerful tools for helping young adults relax, recharge, and feel better overall.

The researchers wanted to know whether a small patch of green could make the same kind of impact as a large park. To find out, they had 80 young adults visit two community parks and two pocket parks. Some parks had lots of trees and plants, while others focused more on activity areas such as paved paths or fitness equipment.

The result? Even the small parks provided numerous health benefits. After just 20 minutes in the green spaces, participants showed lower stress levels, better moods, and improvements in heart health, regardless of the size of the park. And when pocket parks included a good mix of greenery and space to move around, they worked just as well as the big ones.

These findings are particularly important for young adults, many of whom face daily pressures from school, work, and other responsibilities. Making time to unwind in nature, even a small slice of it, can make a big difference.

The study also encourages cities to invest in more pocket parks, especially in areas where traditional parks aren't possible. "In densely populated urban areas, there is a pressing need for the development of more 'small yet exquisite' parks," the researchers wrote.

If cities start adding trees, plants, and spaces for walking or sitting, we will have many accessible places to go when we need a break.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





