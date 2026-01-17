Retiree discovers super-low-cost alternative to rooftop solar panels: 'Will I live long enough for the investment to pay off?'

"I need a new roof and I'm in my 70s."

With many clean energy tax incentives on the chopping block in the United States, homeowners are searching for more affordable solar panel alternatives — namely, those that don't require a hefty upfront investment.

In early 2025, California retiree Terry opted for plug-in solar panel technology in lieu of conventional rooftop photovoltaics.

Terry explained his decision-making process to nonprofit solar group Bright Saver, saying, "I've wanted solar for a long time, but I need a new roof and I'm in my 70s — will I live long enough for the investment to pay off?"

In addition to reducing your reliance on pollution-causing fossil fuels such as coal and oil, installing solar panels in your home can significantly trim your monthly energy bills. The only downside to conventional rooftop solar cells is that it can take you a while — usually about 10 years — to break even with your installation.





By contrast, plug-in solar panels have a payback period of only about seven years, but it could be as little as a year or two with the right legislation, according to Bright Saver. Rather than a pricey install, homeowners use less permanent "plug-in" fixtures that are small enough to be mounted in backyards or on patios, balconies, and the like. For Terry, these attachments generated roughly 2 kilowatt-hours of power per day, saving him about $27 in external energy costs per month.

Whether you'd rather have a low-risk plug-in option or a long-term economical investment, The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you find the solar option that's right for you.

To make the most of your solar energy upgrade — no matter the form it takes in your home — you can pair your panels with other energy-efficient appliances, like an electric or hybrid HVAC system.

To make the most of your solar energy upgrade — no matter the form it takes in your home — you can pair your panels with other energy-efficient appliances, like an electric or hybrid HVAC system.

