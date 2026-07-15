After 3 years with a plug-in hybrid, this EV tester says it feels like the worst of both worlds

The mental strain that can come with managing a vehicle built around both systems.

Plug-in hybrids are often marketed as the answer for buyers who are uneasy about committing to a fully electric car. But after several years with one, a prominent electric vehicle reviewer said the experience left him focused more on the compromises than the convenience.

What happened?

In a recent video, independent EV tester and creator Kyle Conner looked back on three years of owning a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV. Rather than concluding that the format offers an easy blend of electric and gas benefits, he centered his takeaway on the mental strain that can come with managing a vehicle built around both systems.

The caption on the Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) video says Conner wanted to discuss "how his mechanical sympathy gets in the way of enjoying the car as it's intended to be used." Even if the vehicle is working exactly as designed, some owners may find that repeated choices about charging, fuel use, and the aging of both the battery and engine become tiring over time.

The comment section showed that not everyone saw it the same way. One commenter wrote, "PHEV's are a good compromise for people wary of going full electric." Another pushed back on Conner's concerns, saying, "I never worried about how the engine or battery was being treated because GM got the details right on these cars from the beginning."

That discussion is unfolding as automakers place greater emphasis on hybrids and plug-in hybrids, while some shoppers remain reluctant to switch directly to fully electric vehicles.

Why does it matter?

How a vehicle feels to live with day-to-day can matter as much as its listed specifications. PHEVs are supposed to handle shorter trips on electricity and longer drives with gasoline as a backup, but Conner's video suggests that arrangement may be less straightforward in real life than it sounds on paper.

When used as intended, PHEVs can still lower driving costs. Regular charging can also cut tailpipe pollution during shorter trips.

At the same time, plug-in hybrids retain many of the expenses that come with gas-powered cars, such as oil changes, engine service, and, in some places, emissions testing. As one commenter put it, that compromise comes with "a lot of trade offs."

What can I do?

A PHEV may make the most sense for drivers with short everyday commutes, reliable home charging, and only occasional longer trips. In that setup, most miles can be covered on electricity, with gasoline available as a backup.

If the vehicle is seldom plugged in, though, a PHEV may just be carrying a battery that is not being used to its full potential. In that situation, a conventional hybrid may be the simpler and less expensive choice. And for drivers whose trips usually stay within modern EV range and who can charge at home, a fully electric vehicle may bring lower operating costs and less maintenance over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.