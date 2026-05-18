Ford makes major Ranger PHEV move after BYD Shark 6 storms Australia's sales charts

It may help make the car more competitive in a crowded field.

Ford is reshuffling its 2026 plug-in hybrid EV lineup in Australia as pressure builds in the plug-in hybrid market to compete with Chinese auto giant BYD, whose Shark 6 model has quickly surged to the top of the sales charts.

According to Torquecafe, Ford is updating its Ranger PHEV as competition intensifies among brands like BYD, GWM, and soon JAC, which is also selling newly electrified work trucks.

Ford's 2026 update mostly surrounds pricing and trims, with the brand repositioning the Ranger PHEV to be more cost-competitive in the nation against the Shark 6. The BYD Shark 6, Australia's best-selling plug-in hybrid, has a before-on-road cost of AU$57,900 (US$41,000).

Ford's Ranger will see a minor price drop from AU$62,000 to AU$59,000, putting it much closer to on par with the Shark 6. While the price reduction isn't enormous, it may help make the car more competitive in the crowded field.

However, the new Ford Ranger PHEV XL does omit some of the features found in the XLT, such as "power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, side steps, and alarm system," according to Torquecafe.

The new Ranger will have a significantly larger digital instrument cluster, though, with a 50% larger diagonal length, marking an increase from 8 to 12.4 inches.

The Ranger PHEV will have a relatively limited electric-only range of just over 30 miles. The Shark 6, on the other hand, has an electric range of well over 60 miles, while another competitor in the space, GMW's Cannon Alpha PHEV, has an electric-only range of over 70 miles.

Overall, more competition in the plug-in hybrid pickup space can put downward pressure on pricing and make lower-fuel alternatives more accessible. Like other plug-in hybrids, the Ranger PHEV can reduce gasoline consumption if owners charge regularly and rely on battery power for shorter trips.

In practice, that can mean less tailpipe pollution produced during commuting, errands, and work-related driving compared to conventional gasoline pickups.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.