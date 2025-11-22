Tech company makes breakthrough that could solve major issue with plastic: 'A critical challenge'

A South Korean technology company may have just cracked one of the toughest problems in recycling — how to make reused plastic as reliable as virgin plastic.

As shared by EIN Presswire, CoatingSolution4U announced a new breakthrough in plastic recycling with its PlasticXpert system — an artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic tool that helps manufacturers detect flaws in melted plastic in real time. The innovation, which recently passed proof-of-concept testing with Korean company DoWon could help transform how the world processes and reuses plastic waste.

When plastics are recycled, the quality of the material can vary a lot. Some might have complex chemical bases or be mixed incorrectly, making it hard for manufacturers to reuse them. This inconsistency means many companies hesitate to use recycled plastics in place of new (aka virgin) plastics.

Using artificial intelligence, the system monitors the quality of the plastic melt during processing, spotting inconsistencies before they become defects. Business owners are interested in this development because it could lower costs for manufacturers while also boosting their environmental, social, and governance scores. It's no secret that companies often tout plastic recycling efforts as proof of their environmental stewardship.

"PlasticXpert represents the natural evolution of our core AI diagnostic technology," said Kyung Hyun Ahn, the company's CEO. "The same principles that enable precise monitoring of battery electrode slurry are equally powerful when applied to plastic processing, particularly in the recycling sector where material consistency is a critical challenge."

While using less plastic overall is the best solution, this is still a step toward sustainability. If manufacturers can rely more confidently on recycled plastics, they'll need less new plastic made from fossil fuels like oil. If the recycling process is made more efficient, it could mitigate some of the overall problems inherent in wide-scale plastic recycling.

In turn, that benefits all of us. With microplastics a massive concern for human health all over the globe, this could help mitigate some of their sources. Plus, plastic waste has a ripple effect worldwide, from piling up in landfills to contaminating local water and soil. The more we do to stem the cause of plastic waste, the healthier future we can all hope for.

"The plastic recycling sector, in particular, stands to benefit enormously from technology that enables confident use of recycled materials without compromising quality," said Ahn.

