Scientists discover groundbreaking way to turn garbage into powerful fuel source — here's how it works

A new study from Kyushu University in Japan has found a way to turn plastic into hydrogen, acting as a fuel source and helping to reduce plastic pollution, according to Earth.com.

Recently published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, researchers led by Kaveh Edalati worked on a photocatalyst, a material that can absorb light to create a reaction that can break down plastic and produce hydrogen. Through careful study, the researchers could produce more hydrogen than other photocatalysts.

The process was also successful in breaking down polyethylene terephthalate, a common type of plastic found in water bottles that causes environmental harm through its production and use.

Each year, the world produces over 450 million tons of plastic. According to the U.N. Development Programme, only about 9% of that plastic is recycled. That means the other 91% can end up in landfills, the ocean, or burned. With an increase in plastic pollution, there has been an increase in microplastics, which can worsen cardiovascular problems and raise the risk of premature death.

Plastic in the ocean can even have less-evident consequences, including introducing invasive species to ecosystems in Antarctica.

"We're basically living in a plastic world," the University of Georgia's Jenna Jambeck said.

With this process using this photocatalyst, we can reduce plastic waste and pollution while also producing more hydrogen. Hydrogen has many uses, from producing electricity for electric vehicles to refining petroleum and producing fertilizer. According to the study, the photocatalyst can increase hydrogen production by 23-fold.

This is not the only breakthrough in breaking down plastics. Scientists in South Korea used a biocatalyst to break down plastic faster than before. At the University of Colorado Boulder, researchers dissolved plastic in just a few hours using a reaction that ground plastic into a powder.

While it will take more time to study the full effects of this process, there are ways to reduce our reliance on plastic, with plastic-free options and secondhand shopping. Check out TCD's guide to proper recycling to help eliminate plastic pollution.

