  • Tech Tech

Scientists announce revolutionary new method for breaking down common form of plastics: 'One can begin to imagine a commercial plant that would do this'

"People say if we could figure out a way to make them circular, it would be a big deal, and that's what we've done."

by Jeremiah Budin
"People say if we could figure out a way to make them circular, it would be a big deal, and that's what we've done."

Photo Credit: RJ Conk/UC Berkeley

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley have developed a new method for breaking down plastics, Tech Explorist reported.

The process combines two catalysts to efficiently and inexpensively break down two common types of household plastics — polyethylene, which is used in single-use plastics, and polypropylene, which is used for hard plastics — into easily recyclable materials.

Although scientists around the world are hard at work developing new types of plastics (or other non-plastic materials) that are more recyclable and less harmful to our planet, the majority of common plastics that currently exist in our societies are polyethylene and polypropylene, and that means that we need effective ways of dealing with them.

The Berkeley team behind the methods believes that it has provided exactly that: a new method for breaking down one of the most pernicious and harmful forms of waste that exists in our society. Around 80% of post-consumer plastic waste currently ends up in landfills, incinerators, or in the natural environment, where it directly kills wild animals.

"One can argue that we should do away with all polyethylene and polypropylene and use only new circular materials. But the world's not going to do that for decades and decades. Polyolefins are cheap, and they have good properties, so everybody uses them," John Hartwig, a UC Berkeley professor of chemistry who led the research, said. "People say if we could figure out a way to make them circular, it would be a big deal, and that's what we've done. One can begin to imagine a commercial plant that would do this."

In similar news, scientists at the University of New South Wales recently developed a method of breaking down polystyrene (i.e., Styrofoam) and other difficult-to-recycle plastics into reusable raw materials.

Watch now: Rare anteater sighting sparks hope for wildlife in South America

Science created plastic — at great cost to the environment and our planet — and now it seems that science has finally found effective ways to un-create plastic, and not a moment too soon.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x