Engineer reveals groundbreaking solution that could solve issue for drivers worldwide: 'We've gotten interest from more cities'

"Our next steps involve expanding this technology to more regions, testing different types of plastic blends."

An imaginative solution to plastic waste could help roads endure increasing temperatures and reduce reliance on oil production, according to The Conversation.

Sahadat Hossain has been testing the use of recycled plastic in asphalt. By processing sorted waste plastic and replacing a small amount of the bitumen used in asphalt, Hossain has recorded improved performance in paved areas. The addition of plastic has helped roadways from cracking under high heat.

"For our sites in UTA's parking lot and in Rockwall, the pavement has so far stayed intact on days when temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit," said Hossain.

Other enterprising researchers have tried applying the same strategy to road maintenance. One method has focused on reusing plastic bags, while others have tried integrating biochar.

Luckily, asphalt itself is highly recyclable. The industry is able to reclaim 99% of used asphalt when needed.

Plastic waste is a major challenge. When left in waste streams, plastic items become health hazards to wildlife, and they shed particles known as microplastics over time. These microplastics end up in human food, and once ingested, they are linked to a wide range of health risks.

Finding a useful second life for plastic can help curb pollution, but cutting plastic use in the first place is even better. With less plastic going into the system, there's more of a buffer for dealing with the existing pile of waste.

Hossain has been studying this shedding in his plastic-infused roads and found negligible amounts of microplastics being emitted.

Hossain hopes to commercialize his technology and roll it out at scale.

"We've gotten interest from more cities in and outside Texas as well. … Our next steps involve expanding this technology to more regions, testing different types of plastic blends and ensuring that every road built this way is durable, affordable and environmentally safe," said Hossain.

