Veterinarians stunned by discovery made when performing surgery on stray dog's swollen belly: 'We were horrified'

A stray dog in Ahmedabad, India, had to undergo emergency surgery after veterinarians found more than 6 pounds of plastic in its stomach.

What happened?

The Times of India reported that when a resident noticed the canine had an abnormally swollen stomach, they immediately brought it to a vet for a checkup. When they took it to a local hospital run by the nonprofit Jivdaya Charitable Trust, the medical team initially suspected a tumor or serious infection, per Vibes of India.

But after taking X-rays of the dog's stomach, they made a shocking discovery. The animal's belly was filled with plastic bags, mostly milk packets, indicating it had accidentally swallowed them while looking for food in landfills.

"When we performed the surgery, we were horrified," Gira Shah, trustee at JCT, told The Times of India.

"This is not an isolated case. We have also come across cases of stray cows carrying kilos of plastic in their bellies. In most cases, people stuff plastic bags with garbage and discard them in bins or in the open. Hungry strays rummage through them in search of food and end up consuming plastic."

Why is this concerning?

According to The Times of India, Ahmedabad generates more than 330 tons of plastic waste every day, and most of it is tossed in undesignated trash piles. When wildlife and stray animals scavenge for food in these open dumpsites, they risk swallowing plastic and other harmful materials, which can cause severe health issues and death in some cases.

The main garbage dumpsite in Ahmedabad, known as the Pirana landfill, also poses major risks to humans. Located on the outskirts of the city, it's been in use since the early 1980s and stores roughly 16.5 million tons of waste, per The Quint.

Residents living near the garbage mound have reported health problems ranging from stomach issues to skin diseases and weak bones. They're also forced to drink polluted water from borewells, as the chemicals from the landfill have leached into the water supply.

This is hardly an isolated incident in India, as studies have found people living near dumpsites in Mumbai suffer from respiratory illnesses and stomach problems at higher rates than usual.

Rapid urbanization, population growth, and poor infrastructure have left India with significant challenges in managing landfill waste. But without a major overhaul of the waste management system and stricter rules about dumping trash, animals and people will continue to be at risk of developing health problems from plastic exposure.

What's being done about plastic waste in India?

Vibes of India reported the Amdavad Municipal Corporation will begin enforcing mandatory waste segregation in October. The new rules will require homeowners and businesses to separate waste before throwing it out. Efforts have also been made to free up space at the Pirana landfill. The Times of India noted that officials cleared 40 acres of land and planted trees in the area, which will greatly benefit the environment.

In 2022, India banned 19 types of single-use plastics, which should help curb pollution as the population grows. Local governments have also launched over 2,000 material recovery facilities to clean up India's major cities.

Bans and improved waste management can help, but one of the best ways to protect wildlife and people from plastic is to use less. Opting for sustainable alternatives, such as canvas grocery bags and silicone food containers, can go a long way in combating the problem.

