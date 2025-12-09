Scientists make mind-blowing discovery that turns everyday waste items into fuel: 'Can optimize ... efficiency'

Research from a team of government scientists might leave you rethinking the potential of throwaway plastic grocery bags and other items.

It turns out that there's trapped energy in the dirty-fuel-derived products, and scientists at the National Energy Technology Laboratory intend to unlock it, according to a news release.

If successfully scaled up, the concept could help to reduce multiple waste streams while creating synthetic gas, or syngas, which is used to power steam generators for electricity, and to make other fuels and numerous other products, AZo Cleantech reported.

At issue are the tens of millions of tons of plastic waste produced each year, most of which takes decades to centuries to break down, according to PBS and the United Nations. It reduces into harmful microplastics that have been found in human bodies as the plastics degrade — with health repercussions that are still being studied, according to Stanford medical experts.

The national lab's team is combining some of that trash with coal waste and biomass as part of a steam gasification process, which converts carbon-based materials into syngas. The process involves high temperature and pressure in a container with oxygen and steam, prompting chemical reactions needed for the whole setup to work. Syngas and ash/slag are the byproducts, according to the lab.

Adding common plastics to the mix is a distinctive twist that unlocks the energy potential of dirty fuels that were used to make the products.

"Co-gasification of plastics with other feedstocks, such as coal and biomass, also offers a flexible approach that allows feedstock proportions to be adjusted. … For example, adjusting the blend ratio and temperature can optimize syngas yield and efficiency," research team lead Ping Wang said in the report.

The process improves on other gasification techniques and energy-hungry recycling methods that require shredding and grinding. Incorporating coal waste eliminates another environmental hazard, the summary continued.

But syngas isn't without critics.

The Natural Resources Defense Council said that it is costly to make, can harm humans and the planet when used, and can't replace a large percentage of other dirtier fuels. Solar and wind are better options, per the council.

One of the best ways to make an impact on plastic waste is to avoid plastic use when you can. Often, investing in a reusable water bottle or other product provides a better experience and can save you money. Making some cost-cutting adjustments to your morning brew routine is another easy hack. You can start by ditching single-use coffee pods and making your own java. Starbucks and many other coffee shops let you use reusable mugs, preventing disposable cups from ending up in a landfill.

For their part, the experts at the national lab are optimistic that their plastic/coal syngas innovation can make a difference.

"Further optimization of the co-gasification process could enhance the economic viability of gasification in waste-to-energy processes," Wang said in the report.

