New study reveals common household products could affect your child's weight: 'The time in the womb is especially sensitive'

These chemicals are commonly found in plastics used in toys, personal care, and food packaging products.

Exposure to the endocrine-disrupting chemicals phenol and phthalate during pregnancy can lead to obesity in children.

These chemicals are commonly found in plastics used in toys, personal care, and food packaging products.

What's happening?

As U.S. Right to Know reported, a study has found a link between phenol and phthalate and higher fat mass in three-year-old children.

The researchers built upon evidence that plastic chemicals cross the placental barrier and harm children before they are born.

They studied 341 mother-child pairs to assess the impacts of multiple phenols, parabens, phthalate plasticizer metabolites, and non-phthalate plastics-related chemicals. Then, they published their findings in the journal Environmental Research.

They observed that these chemicals break down rapidly in the body and interfere with hormones and growth. The impacts appear to be more in preschool-age girls than boys.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is higher fat mass in children significant?

Being born with or developing higher fat masses as children can lead to increased obesity risks throughout a person's life. Being overweight or obese increases a person's chances of developing many severe medical conditions, including type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and cancer.

The researchers said, "Our finding that exposure to certain chemicals during pregnancy is linked to higher body fat in children, while exposure in early childhood isn't, highlights how the time in the womb is especially sensitive to changes that can affect metabolism. This supports the idea that early development plays a key role in health later in life."

Some plastic chemicals are no longer used due to proven safety risks and environmental restrictions. However, this study indicates that the alternatives used now may not be any safer than the ones they were designed to replace.

Replacement plastic chemicals, when mothers are exposed to high levels during pregnancy, are also linked to increased fat mass.

What's being done about the dangerous effects of plastic exposure?

Fortunately, extensive research is underway about the effects of plastics on the human body. Each study that proves plastics' potential harm brings us one step closer to banning plastic chemicals and curbing plastic pollution.

Global plastics treaties rely on this research to move toward ambitious goals like halting plastic production and outlawing non-essential microplastics.

In the meantime, you can make a difference in your own life by reducing your plastic consumption.

Examples include eliminating plastic grocery bags and food containers from your life. If you are pregnant, you can limit your plastic usage to protect your baby. Then, plan to use eco-friendly diaper services and avoid plastic toys once your little one is born.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.