Scientists make major energy breakthrough with common household trash — here's what we know

Instead of … ending up in landfills or oceans, they could help power your car or heat your home.

Wonder what happens to your plastic water bottles after you recycle them? Thanks to new research, they might soon help power your home and save you money on energy bills, according to Interesting Engineering.

A team at Texas A&M University has discovered a way to transform everyday plastic bottles into clean hydrogen fuel, solving our waste problem and meeting our energy needs. The breakthrough couldn't come at a better time, as microplastics continue to threaten our food chains and pollute our air.

Dr. Manish Shetty, who leads the research, has developed a clever process that breaks down common plastics like water bottles and food packaging into fuel molecules. His team uses special catalysts — think of them as molecular recycling helpers — along with a small amount of common chemicals to split these plastics into hydrogen. This clean energy source produces zero pollution when used.

🗣️ Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"We have developed a solution for sustainability and waste management on these catalysts," says Shetty, whose work could change how we handle plastic waste in our communities.

The process works with condensation polymers, a fancy name for materials used in everything from workout clothes to takeout containers. Instead of these plastics ending up in landfills or oceans, they could help power your car or heat your home.

Major companies are already jumping on board — Hyundai, for instance, is building facilities that will produce 30,000 tons of hydrogen annually from plastic waste, per IE. That's enough clean energy to power thousands of homes while keeping mountains of plastic out of our environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As hydrogen becomes more available through innovations like this, we could see significant drops in energy costs. Plus, converting waste into fuel means less money is spent on waste management, and fewer tax dollars are needed to clean up pollution.

While we might not see this technology at our local recycling centers tomorrow, researchers worldwide are racing to scale up similar solutions. The University of Illinois, Chicago, has already found ways to create hydrogen from agricultural waste, suggesting a future where our trash helps power our world, per IE.

In the meantime, each plastic bottle we recycle today could be tomorrow's clean energy source.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.