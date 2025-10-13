  • Tech Tech

Researchers achieve stunning breakthrough using old plastic bags: 'We're turning it into a tool'

"Smart science."

by Ren Venkatesh
"Smart science."

Photo Credit: iStock

A team of researchers from Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, recently developed a shocking new technique to make the most of old plastic bags by transforming them into carbon quantum dots, or CQDs — glowing nanoparticles that can sense invisible pollutants in water.

These CQDs typically rely on expensive or hazardous means to produce, but using the plastic shopping bags we often discard — after just one use — overcomes that hurdle. The study, published in the Carbon Research journal, details the modified pyrolysis and hydrothermal treatment that these scientists applied to convert the polyethylene from plastic bag waste into CQDs.

The entire process, according to EurekAlert, takes fewer than 10 hours, and the resulting CQDs "achieved a quantum yield of 10.4% … and showed remarkable stability under [the] UV light" that causes them to glow under certain conditions. By binding selectively to Fe3+ ions, or ferric ions, in water, the glowing CQDs can highlight metal contamination even at near-imperceptible levels.

As reported by the United Nations, we generate over 400 million metric tons of plastic waste around the world each year, a good half of it from single-use plastics. Per the UNDP, less than 10% of this waste is actually recycled, leaving the majority to pile up in our landfills or disposed of through otherwise improper methods. 

When landfills overflow, they release planet-heating gases like methane into our atmosphere, as well as other contaminants into our soil and groundwater — all of which, one way or another, may wind up in our bodies. Other plastic remnants often end up in our oceans as microplastics, jeopardizing the stability of marine ecosystems.

Meanwhile, putting our plastic waste toward water contamination detection can similarly help ensure the security of our public health. Even in trace amounts, metals like lead, cadmium, and mercury can leach into our waterways and natural resources, posing a range of health concerns, from respiratory and cardiovascular issues to carcinogenic effects when ingested. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

"This is sustainability meeting smart science," explained Dr. Indriana Kartini, the study's lead researcher. "We're not just reducing plastic waste — we're turning it into a tool for public health."

Should plastic grocery bags be banned nationwide?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x